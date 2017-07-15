Monaghan boss Malachy O’Rourke sounded like a relieved man after his charges avoided a shock defeat to Carlow on the banks of the Barrow.

Monaghan had laboured to a 0-05 to 0-03 lead at the interval at Netwatch Cullen Park, but it was the home side that led by two points in the 49th minute when Gary Kelly rifled the ball into the back of the night.

However, a goal from corner-back Fintan Kelly with four minutes remaining and late points from Ryan McAnespie and Kieran Hughes helped Monaghan advance to Round 4B of the qualifiers.

"It was a real test of character," O’Rourke admitted.

"We knew at half-time we were against the wind, we were two points up, but that it would be a real battle in the second half and we just had to keep our composure and keep working hard.

"We’re just delighted we got through in the end.

"I thought we were working hard, but we just weren’t making as good a use of the ball as we would have liked.

"It was just about keeping our heads and making sure we kept trying to do the right thing on the ball and things would hopefully turn.

"It didn’t look like that for a while, but eventually it paid dividends.

"When we conceded the goal, it looked bad for us, but the boys showed great character - we never doubt that about them - we just held our nerve.

"We were able to get a couple of good scores and the goal was obviously a crucial one."