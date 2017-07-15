Monaghan got the shock of their life, but a goal from corner-back Fintan Kelly four minutes from the end of normal time saw Malachy O’Rourke’s men to a 1-12 to 1-07 victory at Netwatch Cullen Park.

For long periods of this match, it seemed as if Monaghan’s poor shooting would cost them dearly, especially when Gary Kelly hit the back of the net for the home side in the 49th minute to put them two points clear.

But substitute Conor McCarthy make a huge impact after his introduction with two points to settle his side, while Kelly’s goal and points from Ryan McAnespie and Kieran Hughes saw Monaghan home.

Monaghan had Darren Hughes black carded in first-half stoppage time when he remonstrated with the linesman after a sideline call went against him, but Monaghan managed to settle themselves in the final quarter to win by five points.

In the first half, neither set of forwards could gain the upper hand, and after a niggly opening period Monaghan only led 0-05 to 0-03.

A tally of eight wides before the break didn’t help their cause – they kicked 14 in total – but Carlow were also almost airtight and restricted their visitors to one goal chance, which they claimed at the death.

Six of those Monaghan wides came inside the opening 16 minutes as Carlow’s pressure was at its greatest, but despite those around him making poor shot selections and executions, Kieran Hughes landed a couple of great points before the interval for his side.

His ninth-minute point gave Monaghan the lead for the first time after Paul Broderick’s free was cancelled out by Conor McManus as both teams laid down physical markers in the early stages.

As they have done to date in the championship, Carlow relied heavily on the powerful running of Sean Murphy through the middle, and his side drew level ten minutes from the break from one such surge, which ended in a Brendan Murphy point.

A big hit from Drew Wylie ended another Sean Murphy run after 29 minutes, and an elbow injury seemed to hamper the Carlow man’s influence from that point on, which took the edge of their sharpest attacking tool.

Carlow could well have led at the interval, but Sean Gannon skewed an excellent goal chance wide a minute from the break, but Monaghan broke away and Kieran Hughes’ second score made it a two-point lead at half-time.

Monaghan were dealt a big blow just before the interval when Darren Hughes was black carded following an altercation with the linesman after he ruled against him on a sideline ball call, and it appeared as if Carlow were the hungrier side on the resumption when Broderick and Brendan Murphy pointed to level the game after 41 minutes.

Once again Monaghan’s wide count began to mount – they ended with 14 – and Carlow inflicted further pain when Kelly blasted to the net when Darragh Foley’s long-range free broke into his path.

Monaghan looked rocked at that stage, but the introduction of Conor McCarthy proved crucial. He was straight into the action with a couple of points, and once Kelly palmed Malone’s pass into the net, Monaghan were home and dry.

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-01, 0-01f); F Kelly (1-00), D Wylie, R Wylie, S Carey (0-01), C Walshe (c), K O’Connell; K Hughes (0-03), D Hughes; N McAdam, D Malone (0-01), G Doogan; O Duffy, J McCarron, C McManus (0-03, 0-03f).

Subs used: D Mone for D Hughes (35+3 black card), C McCarthy (0-02, 0-01f) for McCarron (45), R McAnespie (0-01) for Duffy (53), V Corey for McAdam (58), D Ward for Carey (70), K Duffy for Doogan (70+5).

Carlow: R Molloy; C Lawlor, S Redmond, M Rennick; G Kelly (1-00), D St Ledger, D Moran; S Murphy, B Murphy (0-02); S Gannon, J Murphy, D Foley (c); P Broderick (0-05, 0-05f), C Moran, E Ruth.

Subs used: S Clarke for Kelly (62), K Nolan for Moran (62).

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath)