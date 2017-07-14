The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have canvassed their members and suggested six amendments to the Hurling Championship Proposals 2018-2020.

The suggestions include playing the Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard finals before provincial senior finals or All-Ireland quarter-finals.

After a consultation process, which involved all inter-county squads, the amendments were drafted by the GPA Competition Structure Reform Committee.

Under their proposals for the provincial qualifier groups two teams from the provincial qualifier group will progress to play the 3rd placed teams from the Leinster and Munster round robin groups.

This will provide an extra game for another county and rectifying imbalance between the Leinster and Munster RR group.

They also suggested a six-team provincial qualifier group consisting of Laois, Westmeath, Kerry, Carlow, Antrim and Meath based on 2017 results.

They would like to see a five week extension for the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup. This would allow break weeks for recovery and preparation before semi-finals and final.

They also suggested that the top two teams from Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cup round robin groups qualify for semi-finals and that the final of the Lory Meagher Cup would be played as a double-header with Leinster or Munster RR final round game.

Lastly they would like to see the finals of the Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cups to be played as a double-header, preferably before Munster and Leinster finals or alternatively before the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.

In a statement released on Friday, the GPA stated that were satisfied that the game will be promoted in lower tiered counties, there will be no negative impact on club fixtures and that the main objectives of the GAA’s original proposal for change will not be impacted by the suggestions.