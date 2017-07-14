Mickey Harte has stuck with the same starting 15 that Tyrone team is unchanged from the side that powered past Donegal for Sunday's Ulster SFC final against Down.

The Red Hands were highly impressive last time out as they cruised into provincial decider with a comprehensive 1-21 to 1-12 win in Clones.

Richard Donnelly returns to the matchday squad for the first time this year as Harte's men look to defend their title.

Tyrone (v Down): N Morgan; A McCrory, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, P Hampsey, P Harte; C Cavanagh, C McCann; D Mulgrew, N Sludden, K McGeary; M Bradley, S Cavanagh (c), M Donnelly

Tipperary boss Liam Kearns has handed a championship debut to Willie Connors, in one of two changes to the Premier County’s line-up for Saturday’s football qualifier against Armagh at Semple Stadium.

The Kiladangan clubman has been drafted into the Tipperary defence.

Philip Austin, who made a major impact after his introduction in the 2-15 to 0-18 win over Cavan last Saturday, will start against the Orchard County.

However, All Star attacker Michael Quinlivan has missed out on a starting spot as he continues his recovery from injury.

Tipperary (v Armagh): C Kenrick, W Connors, A Campbell, E Moloney, B Maher, R Kiely, J Feehan, L Casey, G Hannigan, J Keane, K O’Halloran, B Fox (captain), C Sweeney, J Kennedy, P Austin