Waterford 1-19 Cork 2-17

Declan Dalton struck a match-winning penalty in the fifth minute of additional time to keep the Cork hurling wave rolling, thus ending Waterford’s reign as Munster and All-Ireland Under-21 champions at Walsh Park.

In front of a crowd of 4,127, John Meyler’s side edged out the Deisemen in a pulsating encounter, which, on balance, the visitors edged in terms of general play.

A gripping conclusion, which included a straight red card for Cork midfielder Darragh Fitzgibbon saw the clinical Dalton punish the indiscretion of Waterford’s Darragh Lyons, who pulled the jersey of the advancing Cork substitute Jack O’Connor.

At the break, and playing with a significant wind advantage, the visitors led by 0-10 to 0-8.

Waterford opened the scoring after just 18 seconds through centre-forward Cormac Curran, with the Rebels drawing level less than 50 seconds later thanks to a Declan Dalton free.

Dalton latched onto Darragh Fitzgibbon’s sideline to send Cork ahead in the fifth minute, before Patrick Curran’s free restored parity two minutes later.

The impressive Dalton landed the first of two converted sidelines after eight minutes, only for Colm Roche to reply immediately from the hosts’ next attack. Dalton sent over another free in the 10th minute before Cork corner-forward Michael O’Halloran increased their lead.

Shane Bennett, who roamed deep to gain possession on several occasions, pointed well for Waterford in the 12th minute, with Cork midfielder Paul Leopold next to point after 16.

The energetic Sean O’Donoghue, somewhat fortunate to escape with a yellow card late in the first half following a heavy challenge on Shane Bennett, assisted Dalton who converted Cork’s seventh.

But Waterford remained well in the contest thanks to a fine Colm Roche point in the 20th minute. Patrick Curran converted frees in the 23rd and 25th minutes to bring the sides level, before Dalton converted another superb sideline after 26.

Darragh Fitzgibbon landed a fine point from halfway before Roche struck his third from play as half-time approached. Dalton’s injury-time free, moments after O’Donoghue’s carding, completed the opening half’s scoring.

Waterford had inched their way back into the contest having trailed by four points after 37 minutes following Robbie O'Flynn’s well-constructed goal for Cork, created by substitute Tom O’Mahony.

Roche’s heroics from midfield hauled Waterford back into contention, and Andrew Casey sent Shane Bennett through to bat home a 51st minute goal to send the hosts a point clear.

The end to end battle sustained itself all the way through this semi-final’s dramatic conclusion, as Curran and Dalton continued to pepper the board.

But at the end, to the agony of the Deisemen, Cork remain standing and advance to a Munster Final against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday, July 26.

Waterford: B Nolan; D Prendergast, C Gleeson, D Lyons; J Henley, C Prunty, C Lyons; A Molumby, C Roche (0-05); J Prendergast (0-01), C Curran (0-02), S Ryan; Patrick Curran (0-07f, 0-06 65), S Bennett (1-01), P Hogan.

Subs used: E O’Halloran for Molumby and D Lynch for C Lyons (both 42), A Casey for C Curran (49), JP Lucey for Ryan (58).

Cork: P Collins; S O’Donoghue, E Murphy, D Griffin; B Hennessy, D Browne, M Coleman; P Leopold (0-01), D Fitzgibbon (0-03); C O’Leary, D Dalton (1-12; 0-08f, 0-02Sl), A Myers; R O’Flynn (1-0), S Kingston, M O’Halloran (0-01).

Subs used: T O’Mahony for Myers (30), E Healy for O’Donoghue (32), J O’Connor for Kingston (50), D Lowney for O’Leary (55).