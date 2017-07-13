The LGFA have today announced the creation of a new position, a scores assistant, who will use video footage to assess whether a score has taken place at all televised matches.

It has also been announced that Hawkeye will be available for use at the Ladies Football finals for the first time.

The absence of Hawkeye provoked controversy in the 2016 All-Ireland final when a first half shot by Dublin's Carla Rowe was incorrectly waved wide. Dublin went on to lose the match to Cork by a point on a score of 1-06 to 1-05.

Hawkeye is currently available for use at Croke Park, Semple Stadium and the newly built Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

But the LGFA is pioneering a system which will see video footage deployed to adjudicate on scores at all televised matches.

The newly introduced scores assistant will sit in the TG4 production van at all televised matches. They will have the benefit of multiple camera angles and will be able to assess whether a score has taken place.

Speaking at the launch of the TG4 2017 Ladies Football Championship Marie Hickey described the introduction of the scores assistant position as a "vitally important development."

"Ladies Gaelic Football is a sport that is consistently evolving and, with thanks to our friends in TG4, we are able to introduce the use of video assistance for scoring situations.

"This is a vitally important development as it is available at every ground and at every match that is being televised.

"We are determined that, where possible, we have a level playing field for all of our players regardless of what stage of the competition they are playing in.

"Having said that, we are aware that technology, like Hawkeye, is a great assistance to our officials which is why the Hawkeye technology will also be used where available to ensure that referees have the best assistance possible."