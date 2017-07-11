Cork’s hurling manager Kieran Kingston has accepted an apology from Clare’s joint manager Donal Moloney after they spoke on the phone on Tuesday.

In the aftermath of the Munster hurling final, footage emerged of an individual wearing a Clare training top, taking a bag of sliotars from behind the Cork goals and throwing them into the terrace.

"We accept their apologies and we move on. It was very disappointing that this incident took place," Ger Lane, Cork County Board Chairman told RTÉ Sport.

"The Clare county board made contact with us to apologise and Donal Moloney contacted Kieran Kingston today also.

"He very much regrets that it happened and it was something that they didn’t sanction but they are aware of who is involved. It is a matter for them to deal with."

Speaking to RTÉ Sport Clare joint managers Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney have said that they are very disappointed by the incident and that it should never have happened.

The Cork County Executive are due to meet tonight but Lane doesn’t think that the matter will be taken any further.

"The Munster Council are aware of it and both counties are aware of it but we accept Clare’s apologies anyway for it.

"It is my own view that it won’t go any further. Clare have made contact with us and have explained how it came about.

"They said that they weren’t aware that it was being organised, so I can imagine that will be it from our point of view."