Hawk-Eye will be used in Páirc Ui Chaoimh for the upcoming All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals. Feargal McGill, the GAA's head of games administration, confirmed that the score detection system will be fully operational for the two games.

"For all intensive purposes it's the same as what's in Thurles", McGill told RTÉ Sport.

"It’s not permanent cameras in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at the moment, it's temporary. In Croke Park and Thurles we use Hawk-Eye's cameras but in Cork it's not their cameras, but it will be the Hawk-Eye system."

The revamped Cork stadium will host the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals between Clare and Tipperary on 22 July and Wexford versus Waterford the following day.

However, Cork county board chairman Ger Lane confirmed that those games won’t be the first time a team plays in the newly developed ground, as they will host a premier intermediate championship match on 19 July and it will be open to the public.

"The more people that turn up the better," Lane told Morning Ireland.

"It will give us a better indication of any problems that may arise. They will be ironed out then ahead of the quarter-finals."

Páirc Uí Chaoimh was initially set to host the Munster football and hurling deciders, but the building work wasn’t completed in time for the fixtures. However, the announcement of the scheduling of the hurling games is a nice compensation for the earlier setback.

"I must commend Croke Park because from the outset they have been hugely supportive of this project," Lane said.

"They have been very supportive and they fully understood why we weren’t in a position to open for the Munster finals.

"They flagged at that stage a couple of weeks ago that if the opportunity came to host the quarter-finals that we would be seriously considered and that came to fruition yesterday."

Lane expects tickets to be on sale for the games on Wednesday or Thursday at the latest and believes they will be in high demand.

"They are both very attractive fixtures. I think the fact that they are on in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, a new stadium, you will get a lot of people from around Munster and probably all over the country who will want to be there," he said.

"I think they will be very close to a sellout situation, so there will be huge crowds expected."

However, Lane isn't concerned about any traffic issues that might arise as a result of the big attendances.

"It's like any other stadium where you have 40 or 50,000 people, you are going to have some traffic.

"We wouldn’t think that Cork is going to be any different. We are very close to the city centre and there are bus routes in and out, so we wouldn’t envision any problems at all."