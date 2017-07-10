Former Dublin hurling manager Anthony Daly believes that the capital's hurlers should have adopted a more united stance in their dealings with management over the past few years.

Dublin slumped to a 22-point defeat to Tipperary in the Round 2 qualifier in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.



The match brings an end to Ger Cunningham's original three-year term as Dublin manager. The former Cork goalkeeper did not say whether he would seek to remain in the position for another year.

"My agreement with Dublin is a three-year term. It is up today. I'm a bit shellshocked after that (loss) so we'll take time to reflect and see where we go from here," he told the Sunday Game.

Dublin's best championship performance of Cunningham's reign came in 2015 when they reached the All-Ireland quarter final but, latterly, his tenure has been blighted by the self-imposed exile of scores of prominent players.

In the past year, ex-players have begun to speak openly in the media alleging tension between players and management.

The scale of the opt-outs left Cunningham with a very inexperienced squad for the 2017 season.

Cunningham's predecessor as manager, Anthony Daly, while not advocating the path of strike action, says he would have preferred to see a united stance from Dublin players in the past couple of seasons.

"I'd prefer to see a united stance rather than a few lads going and a few lads (staying). We've seen strikes and we don't want to encourage that. We saw the Galway thing and the Mayo thing We don't want that.

"But what we had in Dublin was whole mix and match-em of things. And it didn't work for anybody. It was sad to see," Daly said on the Sunday Game.

Daly said he finds the topic of Dublin's recent decline hard to discuss.

"I find it even difficult to talk about to be honest. It was sad to watch it last night. Now, I had bad days there as well, don't get me wrong. I had shocking days there.

"But we rebounded a good bit. And unfortunately for Ger, it has just gone downhill the whole way. I'm not going to list all the players who could have been out there last night. But by God, there was at least half a team out there last night that would have made a better fist of having a go at Kilkenny. There's too many young lads in there."