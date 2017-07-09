Sunday Game panellist Michael Duignan is convinced that Kilkenny manager Brian Cody should escape sanction for his actions in Saturday's loss to Waterford.

Cody appeared to place his hands on fourth official, Justin Heffernan, during the intensity of the qualifier defeat to the Deise.

However, Duignan believes that there should be no ban handed out to the experienced Kilkenny manager.

"There's nothing in it," said Duignan on The Sunday Game. "There was no aggression [towards the official], no malice. His malice was to Derek McGrath. I think it's crazy if there is a suspension out of that."

Watch the panel discussion below

Is Brian Cody in trouble for putting his hands on the fourth official last night? The @TheSundayGame pundits have their say.

Anthony Daly added: "We saw the episode with Diarmuid Connolly a few weeks ago and he did put his hands on the fourth official. The fourth official is becoming a way more prominent role now. Brian did put his hands on him, who decides after that, I don't know."