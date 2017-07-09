Roscommon's surprise victory over Galway in the Connacht final on Sunday means we know the pairings for Round 4A of the football qualifiers.

Galway will meet Donegal, who eked out a one-point win over Meath in Navan on Saturday, while Mayo will play Munster finalists Cork.

Crucially, Galway met Mayo in the Connacht semi-final and thus can't be drawn to play them again until the All-Ireland semi-final.

As a result, a draw is not required.

Both games will be played the weekend of the 22nd/23rd July. Venues have yet to be decided.

Round 4A Qualifiers:

Cork v Mayo

Galway v Donegal

Meanwhile, yesterday's games on the 'B' side of the qualifier draw yielded wins for Monaghan, Armagh, Carlow and Tipperary.

This quartet will enter into the draw for Round 3B of the qualifiers which takes place at 8.35am on Monday morning and is broadcast live on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1.

The two sides to emerge from Round 3B will be drawn against either one of the losing provincial finalists in Leinster and Ulster in Round 4B.

Once more, the requirement for a draw for Round 4B is contingent on whether a possible pairing has already met in the provincial championship.

Tune into Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 at 8.35am on Monday 10 July for live coverage of the draw for Round 3B of the All-Ireland football qualifiers.