Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash dedicated his side’s Munster hurling final triumph to the county’s travelling support, but insisted the win was just another step towards the All-Ireland title.

Cork claimed their first Munster senor hurling championship crown since 2014 with a 1-25 to 1-20 victory over Clare at Semple Stadium.

The crowd of 45,558 seemed to mostly comprise of Cork supporters and they saw their side collect their 53rd senior provincial crown with five points to spare.

Kieran Kingston’s men have been well tested already this season, having to overcome Tipperary and Waterford on their way to the Munster final and Nash paid tribute to the Cork support, who he said gave them an edge.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "We’re after coming up the hardest route you can come through, a quarter-final, semi-final and final against three unbelievably tough teams.

"We’re going to enjoy tonight and the people of Cork deserve to enjoy tonight because of the money that these people are pumping in to follow us.

"I’m sure we outnumbered Clare three to one today at least, it was unbelievable. When you come out of that tunnel, I nearly popped my hamstrings running so fast when I heard the roar."

While the Kanturk clubman admitted that he wants to see the Cork team celebrate their triumph, he already has one eye on the next challenge.

"We’re trying to keep emotions low but after a win like that it’s so great, we’ll be high for a while, but we just have to realise where we are and it’s just one more step," said the former All Star from Kanturk.

Kieran Kingston celebrates with selector Diarmaid O'Sullivan at the final whistle

"Clare’s forwards were unbelievable, so were the whole Clare team. We were under no illusions that they were going to be a very tough team, as were Tipp and as were Waterford.

"We just had to be at the peak of out powers on those three days and fortunately enough [we were]."

Cork’s victory means that they now have five weeks off before the take their place in the All-Ireland semi-final, but Nash is determined that his side will be ready for whoever they face there.

"We’re one step closer, we’ve got one massive game coming up in five weeks and we don’t know who we’re going to be facing so the people of Cork will enjoy tonight and we’re going to refocus.

"We want to make amends for 2014, but we’re going to be ready to go," he insisted.