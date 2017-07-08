Malachy O'Rouke knows it was a job done as they totally demolished Wexford in a one-sided All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier Round 2 game played at Innovate Wexford Park.

Wexford may have finished the game with 12 players, having Ciaran Lyng dismissed on a second yellow card in the 62nd minute, while Adrian Flynn was flashed a black card four minutes later, with Wexford having used their their six substitutes, to be followed by substitute John Leacy, who was shown a straight red moments later.

That dismissal was borne out of frustration, as Monaghan were showing the gulf in standards that now exists between Division 1 and Division 4 sides.

There was no hangover for the visitors following their Ulster championship exit to Down as they dominated this game leaving Wexford reeling with a succession of well taken scores.

Having gained the ascendancy early in the game the manner in which they executed their moves against a Wexford side who for most parts had ten to twelve players behind the ball, suggests that they were a side hurting and it was Wexford who bore the full brunt of that anger.

Monaghan led 2-10 to 0-05 at half-time, but the game was over as a contest by the tenth minute particularly when corner-back Fintan Kelly got on the end of a sweeping move to finish to the net leaving them leading, 1-03 to 0-01, with a PJ Banville free having opened the scoring after two minutes, the one and only time Wexford led in the game.

With midfielder Kieran Hughes kicking over two magnificent long-range points, their second goal arrived from Owen Duffy after 26 minutes with Lyng, Banville and sub Ben Brosnan posting points for the home side.

Wexford were unable to respond in the second half as the now Monaghan midfield pairing of Kieran Hughes and Neil McAdam was providing the platform for a steady supply of quality ball to the attack.

Regardless of how the hosts tried there was never any doubting the eventual winners superiority as they led 2-11 to 0-05 five minutes into the second when Brosnan gave the homeside a lift with a goal following fine approach play from Kevin O’Grady.

While Brosnan and Lyng pointed a free apiece, the Ulster side were refusing to concede as they kicked over some excellent points before adding a third goal through Kieran Duffy finishing a Conor McCarthy pass low to the net extending his side into a 3-18 to 1-08 lead with ten minutes remaining, with the Leinster men unable to match the strength, guile and finishing power of the visitors.

The Model County’s season is over and manager Seamus McEneany must be satisfied with promotion from Division 4 in his first season in charge.

Scorers for Monaghan: K Duffy, O Duffy 1-1 each, F Kelly 1-0, C McCarthy 0-4 (0-2 frees), D Freeman, S Carey, J McCarron (1f) 0-3 each, K Hughes, G Doogan 0-2 each, D Malone, D Ward, C Walshe, C McManus 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: B Brosnan 1-5 (0-3 frees, 0-1, 45), C Lyng 0-3 frees, P J Banville 0-2, 0-1 frees, A Flynn 0-1.

Wexford: S Roche; B Malone, J Rossiter, M furlong; E Nolan, J Wadding, T Rossiter; D Waters, N Rossiter; K O’Grady, J Firman, A Flynn; C Lyng, C Carty, P J Banville. Subs: B Brosnan for E Nolan (B.C. 17), M Dwyer for Carty (ht), J Tubritt for Firman (ht), J Leacy for Wadding (39), C Kehoe T Rossiter (40), P Curtis for Kehoe (47).

Monaghan: R Beggan; F Kelly, D Wylie, R Wylie; C Walshe, D Mone, N McAdam; K Hughes, K O’Connell; S Carey, G Doogan, O Duffy; D Malone, J McCarron, C McManus. Subs: D Freeman for McManus (B.C. 28), K Duffy for D Wylie (ht), C McCarthy for Carey (47), T Kerr for McCarron (47), D Hughes for K Hughes (50), D Ward for O’Connell (65).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).