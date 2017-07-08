Tipperary came from six points down to score a 2-15 to 0-18 win over Cavan in a Round 2B qualifier clash at Kingspan Breffni.

Two points each from Gearod McKiernan, Martin Reilly, Tomas Corr and Caoimhin O’Reilly helped Cavan to a 0-12 to 0-06 interval lead, with Conor Sweeney hitting four Tipp scores.

But the visitors switched to all-out attack, with Sweeney netting from a penalty and Robbie Kiely smashing home a goal as they made their attacking flair count when it mattered most.

