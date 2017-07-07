Kilkenny star Eddie Brennan says Clare will have to bring a bit of the X Factor to beat Cork in Sunday’s Munster SHC final.

In a Sunday Game exclusive for RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now app, Brennan, Cork legend Tomas Mulcahy and Wexford camogie great Mags D’Arcy cast their eyes over Sunday’s big game at Semple Stadium.

All three of them go for a Rebel win and Brennan points out that the Banner County’s form in their semi-final win over Limerick – their only Championship outing of the season so far – was far from convincing.

He says this means they will have to produced something unexpected to win at the weekend.

"It’s fair to say from a hurling perspective that Cork look quite sharp this year and the key thing is the young lands they have down the left flank, Coleman, Spillane, Fitzgibbon have really brought a new lease of life," said the Cats hero.

"We have seen more of what Cork can do and we haven’t really seen what Clare can do this year. They’re in a position now where they have to let fly. We know what we’re going to get out of Cork; their style of play is there for all to see and it has been well talked about."

One of the big talking points in the build-up to this game is the presence of Cork All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Donal Óg Cusack on the sideline as a Clare selector.

However, Mulcahy insisted this won’t be a factor once the teams cross the white line. He said: "I wouldn’t think so – he’s doing what he’s doing and that’s his choice. It’s all about focusing on yourself and I doubt he’ll even be mentioned."

D’Arcy is expecting to see an exciting and open game, with the Rebels edging a tight contest. "One good thing I expect to see is good, flowing hurling, which we haven’t seen much of the last two weekends. On form, you have to stick your nose out and say Cork will sneak it," she said.