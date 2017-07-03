Kilkenny’s All-Ireland hurling qualifier with Waterford and Tipperary’s clash with Dublin will form part of a double header at Semple Stadium, the GAA have confirmed.

The draw for Round 2 of the All-Ireland hurling qualifiers was held on RTÉ Radio this morning and produced a rematch of last season’s semi-final where Kilkenny saw off Waterford after a replay.

Derek McGrath’s men will have an opportunity to gain revenge for that defeat on Saturday next at Semple Stadium with a 7pm throw-in time.

That game will be proceeded by Tipperary’s clash with Dublin at 5pm.

Meanwhile in the football, it has been confirmed that RTÉ will have live coverage of Mayo’s Round 3A qualifier against Clare.

Mayo were forced down the qualifier route following their Connacht championship defeat to Galway and they now take on Clare on Saturday at Cusack Park, Ennis with a 5pm throw-in.

The same day will see the meeting of Meath and Donegal in Navan - a clash that gets underway at 6pm.

Saturday 8 July

All-Ireland Hurling Round 2 Qualifiers

Dublin v Tipperary, 5pm, Semple Stadium

Waterford v Kilkenny, 7pm, Semple Stadium

All-Ireland Football Round 3A Qualifier

Clare v Mayo, 5pm, Cusack Park

Meath v Donegal, 6pm, Páirc Tailteann