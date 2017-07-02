Mayo 1-08 Galway 3-12

Tracey Leonard and Mairead Seoighe sparkled as Galway captured a 14th TG4 Connacht ladies senior football crown at Elvery’s MacHale Park on Sunday.

Stephen Glennon’s Tribeswomen wrestled the title back from Mayo to claim a fifth Connacht win in six seasons – as Leonard and Seoighe combined for 2-11.

Leonard scored nine points, including two from play, as Seoighe chipped in with an impressive 2-02.

Mayo, beaten All-Ireland semi-finalists last year, were desperately below-par and now face a difficult route through the qualifiers, as Galway take the direct road to the quarter-finals.

Ahead by 3-07 to 0-04 at half-time, with the third first-half strike coming from blood substitute Niamh Duggan, Galway never looked back.

Shauna Howley’s goal in the 38th minute briefly hinted at a Mayo revival, it never materialised.

They were unlucky when Fiona Doherty rattled a shot off the crossbar soon after, while star forward Cora Staunton (0-7) tested the woodwork from a viciously-struck free later in the half, but Galway were deserved winners.

Donegal 4-11 Monaghan 0-15

Geraldine McLaughlin fired Donegal to a second TG4 Ulster senior title in three seasons on Sunday afternoon, as Micheal Naughton’s charges claimed a 4-11 to 0-15 victory over Monaghan, writes Alan Gunn.

McLaughlin (pictured) landed 2-06 as Donegal, who won their first provincial senior crown two years ago, claimed the silverware back from last year’s winners.

Goals proved crucial as McLaughlin scored two, with sidekick Yvonne McMonagle and Roisin Friel also raising green flags for the winners.

Friel struck for the opening goal on four minutes and when McMonagle flicked home their second ten minutes later, the warning signs were already flashing for Monaghan.

Ellen McCarron, who finished with eight points, kept Monaghan in touch while the Farney girls also had goalkeeper Linda Martin to thank for some fine saves.

Monaghan had goal chances of their own but McLaughlin struck approaching half-time and Donegal were 3-05 to 0-09 clear at the break and McLaughlin bagged her second goal three minutes after the restart.