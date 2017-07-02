Henry Shefflin admitted that the extent of Galway's victory over Wexford in Sunday's Leinster hurling final would make him slightly concerned about Kilkenny's current standing.

But he was keen to acknowledge the positive elements of Kilkenny's performance against Limerick in Nowlan Park on Saturday evening, in particular the return of Michael Fennelly and their sterling defensive effort.

Speaking on the Sunday Game's Facebook Live show, Shefflin

"It wasn't a great performance. You didn't come out of there, saying, 'this is brilliant, they're completely back.'

"But I think they were better than than they were against Wexford. I think today maybe showcased that Galway were so far ahead of Wexford that you'd be a little concerned for Kilkenny this evening.

"But I will say that Michael Fennelly was back and was Man of the Match. In the defence, Padraig Walsh back at full-back, Paul Murphy had his best game in eighteen months.

"In the forwards, we're not flowing. We're not doing what Galway are doing. There's no fluidity in our play. But if they can get a bit of flow in the forwards, they'll still be a force to be reckoned with."

Meanwhile, Ger Loughnane is especially impressed by Galway's focus, noting their relative reserve on the field after claiming their second Leinster title.

And he insists that Galway supporters should not be too worried by the scarcity of goals in this championship.

Galway have failed to register a goal in their last two championship games but still won by 19 points and nine points respectively.

Asked whether it's possible to win an All-Ireland title without scoring goals, Loughnane responded "well, we did!"

He was referring to Clare's 1997 All-Ireland title victory which they won despite only scoring three goals in their four matches against first rank opposition.

"If you get enough points. They're getting 33 points, 29 points today, you love to see your team scoring points like that. Scoring 21 points from play today. That's outstanding stuff.

"What I liked about them at the end of the game was that you can see it's a step rather than a destination.

"You can see there's nothing else in their mind except winning the All-Ireland this year.

As one who complained about a divisive club rivalries during and after his time as Galway hurling manager, Loughnane says that the westerners seem to be single-mindedly concerned with the inter-county game this summer.

"You can see that even down in Galway, down in the local club championship. The county players aren't playing well! Because all their concentration is on (Galway).

"I never saw that in Galway before. So a lot of great pointers there for them I think."