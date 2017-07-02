Kerry’s Paul Murphy says their positive start to the second half meant that they were always in a comfortable position against Cork as they retained their Munster SFC title.

"We were even enough in the first half, they’d a good enough second quarter," he told RTÉ Sport after the 1-23 to 0-15 win in Killarney.

"We had the aid of a bit of a breeze in the second half and we started very well and we just put a gap between the two teams and we maintained that gap for much of the second half.

"We allowed them too much space at times and if you allow Cork that they’re excellent footballers. We weren’t surprised that they came with such a challenge at all.

"Maybe we weren’t home and hosed but Paul’s goal put the gloss on the performance, put more of a gap between us."

Kerry are now through to the All-Ireland quarter-final on 29 July, while Cork head down the qualifier road.