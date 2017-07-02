Tyrone's Conor McElduff and Martina McMahon won the Men's and Ladies Open Handball titles respectively at a packed Breaffy House Sports Arena on Saturday night.

McElduff, who last won the title in 2015, was in imperious form against former champion Charly Shanks from Armagh as he blitzed into an early lead in game one.

Shanks, who won the title on three previous occasions, fought back and came within one ace of levelling the game at 14-13.

However, one slip let McElduff in and he made no mistake in closing out the game 15-14 much to the relief of his supporters.

The second game saw McElduff start like a train and before long he had opened a sizeable lead at 7-1.

Shanks managed to claw a few scores back but McElduff went on another scoring streak and this time there would be no comeback as he closed the game out 15-5 and with that secured his third title.

The Ladies final was a repeat of last year's decider as four-time champion Lorraine Havern took on Limerick's McMahon, a previous winner in 2014.

On that occasion the Down lady took the title but McMahon was in a determined mood to gain some revenge this time around.

In a ruthless first game she blitzed her way to a 15-4 victory as she set out her stall. In the second Havern responded but McMahon was in a determined mood not to let another title slip and she closed out a 15-9 win to take her second title.