

By Ciarán McGreal



Kilkenny remain in the hunt for Liam MacCarthy as they overcame Limerick 0-20 to 0-17 in Round 1 of the All Ireland SHC qualifiers at Nowlan Park.

TJ Reid shot eight points for the Cats as they did just enough to end Limerick’s season. Late points from Reid and substitute Lester Ryan proved crucial in steering Kilkenny home as they look to put the defeat to Wexford three weeks ago behind them.

Brian Cody’s men led 0-10 to 0-08 at half time and looked sharp in the second half to secure victory and they can now look forward to Round 2 of the qualifiers next weekend.