Donegal scraped into the next round of the Qualifiers with a far from impressive display against Longford in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Woeful is the only word that could describe the opening half as the two sides on view bore no relation to what you would expect from inter-county teams.

Two points from play, 19 wides - Donegal had 10 to Longford's nine - the fare on view for the excellent crowd of 9, 915 was just woeful.

Longford held a one point advantage at the break, 0-04 to 0-03 and were deserving of the advantage. They lost wing-forward Daniel Mimnagh to a black card on 24 minutes.

However, they relied totally on freetakers Robbie Smyth and David McGivney for their scores, McGivney getting three of them.

They had a great goal chance on 22 minutes when a high ball in was flicked on by Robbie Smyth, but just wide of the goal.

Donegal were just out of sorts and were again limited by a tight Longford defence.

A Michael Murphy free from 49m was their only score of the opening 20 minutes, while Patrick McBrearty had the first point of the game from play on 22 minutes.

The only other Donegal point came with the last kick of the half from substitute Martin McElhinney.

The fare improved slightly in the second half, but that was mostly from the home side.

Longford did get a point eventually from play from corner back Diarmuid Masterson, but Donegal hit three points in as many minutes to open a three point lead, 0-09 to 0-06.

By that stage Longford were down to 14 as they lost centre-forward James McGivney to a second yellow card.

As Longford continued to kick wides, Donegal limped over the line.

In the end Longford accumulated 17 wides to Donegal's 15 - surely a record in itself for any game.

SCORERS - Donegal: Patrick McBrearty 00-5,4f; Michael Murphy 00-3,3f; Martin McElhinney 0-2; Jamie Brennan, Eoin McHugh 0-1 each.

Longford: David McGivney 0-03,3f; Robbie Smyth 00-3,2f; Diarmuid Masterson 00-1

DONEGAL: M A McGinley; P McGrath, N McGee, C Ward; E McHugh, R McHugh, E Bán Gallagher; J McGee, M Murphy; C Thompson, F McGlynn, M Carroll; M O'Reilly, P McBrearty, M Langan.

Subs: M McElhinney for Carroll 28; H McFadden for J McGee 48; J Brennan for O'Reilly 52; M McHugh for McGlynn 54; K Lacey for Langan 57; P Brennan for E Ban Gallagher 65

LONGFORD: P Collum; D Masterson, P McCormack, B Gilleran; D McElligott, M Quinn, D Reynolds; J Keegan, D McGivney; D Mimnagh, J McGivney, D Gallagher; R Smyth, L Connerton, B McKeon.

Subs: C Berry for Mimnagh, black card 26; Larry Moran for Gallagher, black card 42; A Farrell for McKeon 66; R McEntire for D McGivney 66; J Kelly for Connerton 70

REFEREE: P Hughes (Armagh)