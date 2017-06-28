Michael Quinlivan will not recover in time to make Tipperary's All-Ireland SFC round 2B qualifier against Cavan on Saturday week.

The classy forward suffered ankle ligament damage after landing awkwardly during the Munster SFC semi-final loss to Cork two and half weeks ago.

Luke Connolly's goal at the death booted the Premier through the back door in heartbreaking fashion, a painful defeat that was compounded by Quinlivan's injury.

The Irish Examiner reports that the 24-year-old will need more time to shake off the damage he sustained in the clash, and will not make the trip to Kingspan Breffni Park.

Cavan battled past Offaly last week to keep their summer alive.

Gearóid McKiernan’s goal helped them to a 1-17 to 0-16 win over the Faithful County in Tullamore.