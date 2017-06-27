Louth's Ryan Burns has become the latest inter-county Gaelic footballer to receive a 12-week ban for 'minor physical interference with an official' after kicking a ball at an umpire in the Wee County's qualifier defeat to Longford.

Burns was one of three Louth players sent off in the round 1A qualifier in Drogheda after taking his frustration out on the official.

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee today confirmed Burns' suspension from all codes, which will prevent the forward from lining out for his club Hunterstown Rovers for the rest of the summer.

Dublin forward Diarmuid Connolly and Tipperary goalkeeper Evan Comerford have received similar suspensions for confrontations with a linesman and club referee respectively.



