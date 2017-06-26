Oisín McConville believes Dublin's refusal to do one-on-one interviews with broadcast media on Sunday is part of a predetermined plan to instil a siege mentality within the squad.

In the aftermath of their 31-point annihilation of Westmeath, Dublin manager Jim Gavin told reporters at a press conference for print journalists yesterday that the squad were angered by the broadcast media's treatment of the incident which resulted in Diarmuid Connolly being banned for 12 weeks.

Gavin said that Connolly's "good name was attacked" during the coverage of the incident against Carlow.

But speaking on RTÉ 2fm's Game On, McConville said that he believes that Gavin's protest has less to do with the media coverage surrounding Connolly's ban and more to do with the need to give the Dublin players added motivation after they completed back-to-back All-Ireland successes last year.

McConville's Armagh side almost claimed back-to-back successes in 2003 but fell at the final hurdle against Tyrone in the All-Ireland final.

And he believes that a team in Dublin's position need "something extra" to maintain the level of hunger necessary for a three-in-a-row tilt.

"It's difficult to go back-to-back with All-Irelands and last year they managed to do that," he said.

"And I think now they know that the substance that they have within those four walls is just not going to be enough.

"Because sometimes you lose the hunger. When you keep going and going and going, you lose the hunger. You need something else to drive you on.

"He's using this and you know what, fair play to them"

"And I think this is definitely predetermined from a Dublin point of view. They're going to use this, they're going to run with it.

"They were a bit flat. They were accused of being a bit flat. Could you see a flat Dublin yesterday? No, because they have something to prove. And he's using this and you know what, fair play to them.

"Because if Dublin are going to do three-in-a-row, which would be a huge achievement - and a lot of people thought it couldn't be done - they needed something a little bit extra and I think this is something that gives them something a little bit extra.

"So I don't think that Jim Gavin's losing much sleep over this but he made an issue of it yesterday and they'll use it. I think if we all start rounding on Dublin they'll use it and run with it.

"Through the media, we've given them an opportunity and I'll tell you what, if people thought they were a tough team to beat just on their own merits, think of an angry Dublin team."

McConville added that Jim Gavin had the players "in the palm of his hand" and that they would absolutely buy into what their manager was saying.

"Do you really think this was just Jim Gavin going on a solo run? No, I truly believe that this was something premeditated. They've seen an opportunity and there just using it. And I do believe that players will believe everything that Jim Gavin says."