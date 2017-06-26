Former Dublin manager Tommy Lyons believes Diarmuid Connolly may find it tough to win back his place in the side when his suspension runs its course.

The Blues forward is currently serving a 12-week suspension for making contact with an official during Dublin's win Leinster championship win over Carlow, meaning he cannot play any part in Jim Gavin's side's defence of the All-Ireland title until at least the semi-final stage.

And Lyons is concerned that the All-Ireland winner's absence from the game over the coming months will leave him short of match sharpness and unable to wrest back a place in the team given the lethal form shown by the Dublin attack in Sunday's demolition of Westmeath.

"I think Diarmuid Connolly's season is over, to be honest with you," Lyons told the RTÉ GAA podcast.

"I think it would be very hard for Diarmuid Connolly to keep training, to keep match fit and be match fit come the end of August, if Dublin are still in the championship.

"I cannot see how you can train and play, and do all of that, and be actually match fit come that time.

"He will struggle to get back to that pitch. If Dublin are in an All-Ireland semi-final, I couldn't see Diarmuid Connolly starting that game in any circumstances.

"Dublin are giving jerseys to guys now that mightn't want to give them back. What work can Diarmuid do? There's no substitute for having the whites of the eyes of championship football."

While sterner tests than Westmeath await, Dublin's ruthlessness was on full display as they racked up a mighty 4-29 total against the Lake County on their first day out in Croke Park this summer, and Lyons feels the strength in depth available to Gavin will make it that much easier to leave talent like Connolly on the sidelines.

"People are talking about Dublin having to win a Leinster final and then an All-Ireland quarter-final before you can talk about Diarmuid Connolly being available for selection.

"I'd be staggered if he was picked for an All-Ireland semi-final if Dublin got there.

"I just think it's going to be very difficult for him. He's a very fine talent but Dublin have a lot of other fine talents, that's what they have right now and it's a very big positive for the Dublin management team.

"When you look at Eric Lowndes (pictured), he did very well. If you were Philly McMahon sitting in the stands looking at that, you'd be saying that's my jersey there.

"(Michael) Fitzsimons didn't put a foot wrong again, after his wonderful end of season last year. He's not wanting to the let the jersey go either.

"That's the positive for Dublin - the scoring and how much they win by is not relevant."