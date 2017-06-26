Kilkenny versus Limerick is the pick of the All-Ireland hurling qualifiers as all the top-tier sides were kept apart in this morning's round one draw.

All-Ireland hurling champions Tipperary, beaten by Cork in the Munster semi-final will face Westmeath.

Waterford, also beaten by Cork, travel to Offaly while Dublin will host Laois.

That means there could be three of last year's All-Ireland semi-finalists in the second round if Tipp, Kilkenny and Waterford all win.

All-Ireland SHC qualifiers round 1 draw

Dublin v Laois

Kilkenny v Limerick

Offaly v Waterford

Tipperary v Westmeath

Those games will take place over the weekend of 1/2 July with the first-named teams having home advantage.

The draw for round 2B of the football qualifiers has also been made with winners from round 1B facing beaten provincial semi-finalists.

Westmeath will be aiming to bounce back from Sunday's heavy defeat to Dublin when they host Armagh while Wexford manager Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney will aim to plot the downfall of his native Monaghan.

Carlow and Leitrim will meet in an all-Division 4 clash, while 2016 All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary travel to Cavan.

All-Ireland SFC round 2B qualifier draw

Wexford v Monaghan

Westmeath v Armagh

Carlow v Leitrim

Cavan v Tipperary

Those ties will take place on the weekend of 8/9 July.

Confirmation of venues, times and dates for all fixtures will be confirmed following a meeting of the CCCC this afternoon.