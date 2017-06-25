Armagh defeated Ulster rivals Fermanagh by 0-20 to 0-11 in the Athletic Grounds to advance to the Round 2B of the All-Football Championship qualifiers.

Rory Grugan converted four frees and Andrew Murnin hit two points as Armagh came from behind to lead by 0-08 to 0-06 at the interval, with Tomas Corrigan converting four frees.

Niall Grimley also scored four frees, with Jamie Clarke and Stefan Campbell on target, as the Orchard closed out the game against 14-man Fermanagh, who had skipper Eoin Donnelly sent off.

Jamie Clarke scored three delightful points and set up many scoring opportunities as his side ran riot in the final quarter.

Midfielder Niall Grimley was another who impressed, particularly with his long range place kicking, which could prove a valuable weapon as they attempt to rebuild their season through the back door after losing out to Down in the provincial race.

Andrew Murnin made an early impact as Armagh target man, hitting one point, and wining the free from which Rory Grugan doubled the advantage.

Fermanagh defended deep and broke at pace, hitting the target twice in the space of a minute, Tomas Corrigan (free) and Ryan Lyons, with a majestic effort, the men responsible.

Corrigan’s place-kicking expertise was a huge asset, as he sliced over a sideline kick and added another free inside the opening ten minutes as they went 0-04 to 0-02 ahead.

Armagh were nowhere as accurate or efficient in their finishing, hitting a rash of wides, and despite a spell of pressure, they went 20 minutes without a score until Murnin claimed his second.

In the meantime, Erne skipper Eoin Donnelly thumped over a long range score to add to the growing confidence of the men in green

Che Cullen and Aidan Breen defended with discipline, while Cian McManus kept Jamie Clarke in check, up until the 25th minute, when the Crossmaglen ace produced a piece of magic and a sublime score.

Grugan swung over three frees as the Orchard eased ahead, out-scoring their opponents by six points to one in the final 15 minutes of the half, to lead by 0-08 to 0-06 at the turnaround.

They raided for a couple of Grimley points, and quickly set up with number s in defence, where they closed down their opponents with the tenacious tackling of Paul Hughes, Aidan Forker and Aaron McKay

With the wind gusting in his face, Corrigan was now finding the frees more difficult to nail.

Corrigan had penalty claims ignored by referee Cormac Reilly, and the Orchard men broke away for substitute Stefan Campbell to stretch their lead, and they were six ahead going into the final quarter as Grugan added another free.

It went from bad to worse for Pete McGrath’s side when skipper Donnelly was booked twice in the space of three minutes, and left the action with 14 to play.

Despite the loss of their leader, the Lakelanders hit the next two points, both from substitute Sean Quigley, while another sub, Daniel Teague, had a shot brilliantly saved by Blaine Hughes.

But Armagh regrouped to finish strongly, with Clarke delighting the home support with some brilliant touches of creativity and finishing.

Ethan Rafferty came off the bench to hit the target, and there were two more eye-catching dead ball strikes from Grimley as Fermanagh’s season came to a disappointing end.

Armagh: B Hughes; P Hughes, C Vernon, A McKay; A Forker, B Donaghy, M Shields; S Sheridan, N Grimley (0-06, 4f, 1 ’45); C O’Hanlon (0-01), A Duffy, R Grugan (0-05, 5f); J Clarke (0-03), A Murnin (0-02), G McParland.

Subs: S Campbell (0-02) for Murnin (39), C McKeever for O’Hanlon (46), E Rafferty (0-01) for McParland (67), O O’Neill for Grugan (69)

Fermanagh: C Snow; M Jones, C Cullen, C McManus; A Breen, R McCluskey, C Murphy; E Donnelly (0-01), R Hyde; R Lyons (0-02), L Cullen, P McCusker; D McCusker, B Mulrone T Corrigan (0-06, 5f, 1 s/l).

Subs: R Corrigan for Hyde (22), S Quigley (0-02) for R Corrigan (45), D Teague for Murphy (59), K Connor for Jones (68)

Referee: C Reilly (Meath)