Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney hailed Wexford after they edged out a Limerick side that he admitted "probably deserved a draw" in their round 1B qualifier clash today.

The Model men won by the minimum - 0-12 o 0-11 - at the Gaelic Grounds as the hosts kicked 14 wides and captain Iain Corbett sent a first-half penalty over the bar.

"Nerve-wracking stuff," McEnaney told RTÉ Sport immediately after the game.

"The last five or six minutes, Limerick kicked three wides and they probably deserved a draw.

"But we've come from a bad place. We lost the last game by a goal in the last minute.

"I'm really proud of these lads. We were in a bad place four weeks ago but they've worked really hard the last two weeks to get back on track.

"It's a great credit to them."

McEnaney, who has previously worn the bainisteoir bib for Monaghan and Meath, said the Wexford players were among the best he had managed and that he was looking forward to Monday's round 2B qualifier draw (Live on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland and RTÉ News Now channel).

Wexford will face one of Leitrim, Dublin/Westmeath, Tipperary or Down/Monaghan.

"I'm going to make a very bold statement. This is as good a group of lads as I have ever worked with," he said.

"We were in Division 4, we've got out of it. Now we're in the next round of qualifiers.

"It didn't make any difference how we got there. Black cards, yellow cards, win it by one point... Thank God we're there.

"I'm absolutely delighted and I can't wait till 8.30 on Monday morning to see who we draw.

"I don't think anyone would be looking forward to us."

"Our tackle count and work ethic was very high"

The sides were level at the break, 0-7 apiece. McEnaney admitted to being more than happy with that, with Wexford having played against the wind and escaped conceding a goal from the set-piece.

"We were delighted with the score at half-time," he said. "They kicked the ball over the bar for a penalty.

"Our tackle count and work ethic was very high. They only scored two or three points (from play) with the breeze.

"There came a stage in the second half when we were two points up and we should have kicked on but we kicked three balls into the goalkeeper's hands.

"That's disappointing but I'm very proud of the lads."