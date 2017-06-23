Few expect Westmeath to halt Dublin’s charge for a seventh successive Leinster title in their semi-final clash this weekend, but John Heslin has outlined what they need to do in order to cause an almighty upset.

After meeting in the provincial decider for the last two years, the Lake County face the All-Ireland champions at the penultimate stage this time around.

A 15-point defeat was their lot a year ago and ace forward Heslin will be their focal point in attack as they look to cause the upset of the football Championship.

The 24-year-old is aware that a huge improvement is required from their quarter-final replay success over Offaly.

"Everything has to go right for us on the day," he told RTÉ Sport.

"Even though we won at the weekend against Offaly, we had some wides, myself included, and when you are playing the top teams you can’t afford those mistakes."

The scoring responsibility will rest mainly on the St Loman’s star - Heslin plundered 1-06 against the Faithful County last weekend - but is confident that with a bit of fortune, they possess the potential for a win against Jim Gavin’s all conquering side.

"It’s simple things. You get the basics right and you are hoping everything else goes right on the day," he said.

"Like every great success story, you need a drop of luck as well. We’ll be hoping that the combination is right on Sunday."