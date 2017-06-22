Limerick 2-24 Tipperary 0-19

Limerick have booked their place in the Munster Under-21 hurling semi-finals with a comfortable victory over Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Treaty Men avenged their defeat by the same opposition last year and will now face Clare for a place in the decider on July 12.

Goals from senior stars Tom Morrissey and Barry Nash helped Limerick into a 10-point half-time lead, 2-12 to 0-08.

Points from the impressive Ger Browne helped Tipp cut the gap to six after the break but four points in a row from free-taker Aaron Gillane pushed Limerick clear again and Pat Donnelly's side ran out easy winners.

Limerick: E McNamara; S Finn, D Fanning, D Joy; R Lynch (0-2), K Hayes, J Adams; R Hanley, C Ryan (0-2); A Gillane (0-9), C Lynch (0-1), T Morrissey (1-4); P Casey (0-3), B Nash (1-0), B Murphy (0-2).

Subs: C Boylan for R Hanley, T Grimes for J Adams, O O’Reilly for B Murphy, L Lyons for C Ryan, P Ahern (0-1) for A Gillane.

Tipperary: B Hogan; P Maher, E Moloney, K Hassett; R Byrne, B McGrath, E Heffernan; B McCarthy (0-1), G Browne (0-5); A Coffey, S Quirke, M Kehoe (0-3); L Fairbrother (0-5), D Gleeson, W Connors (0-1).

Subs: R Teehan for D Gleeson, T Nolan (0-1) for W Connors, C Darcy (0-2) for L Fairbrother, P Ryan for B McCarthy, G O’Halloran (0-1) for E Heffernan.

Referee: C Lyons