Eoin Murphy has been appointed as a selector to the Waterford hurling team after acting in an advisory capacity in recent weeks.

The former All Star had been helping with preparation before last weekend’s Munster Hurling semi-final with Cork and has now joined the set-up in a permanent capacity.

Waterford will enter the qualifiers after defeat to the Rebels in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Manager Derek McGrath will hope the addition of the former Déise corner-back will lift the side after a disappointing performance against their rivals.