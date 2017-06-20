The times and dates for round 2A of the football qualifiers have been confirmed.

On Saturday, 1 July, Donegal will play Longford in Ballybofey at 5pm.

Mayo will host Derry at the same time in Castlebar. Then at 6pm in Pairc Tailteann in Navan, Meath will take on Sligo.

The meeting of Laois and Clare will go ahead on the same weekend but the fixture details are yet to be confirmed.

The result of this weekend’s hurling encounter between Laois and Carlow could allow for a double header.

Saturday 1 July

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2A

Meath v Sligo, Pairc Tailteann, 6pm

Mayo v Derry, MacHale Park, 5pm

Donegal v Longford, Ballybofey, 5pm

Laois v Clare, Portlaoise, TBC