The GAA have confirmed that a Special Congress will be held in September to consider proposals for the reform of the hurling championships.

The proposed format for the competition would see the Leinster and Munster championships transformed into round-robin competitions from 2018.

There would also be the creation of a third qualifying group, also played off on a round-robin basis, from which the winners would earn promotion to their relevant provincial championship for the following season.

Counties and provinces will have until 14 July to suggest amendments to the current proposals to the CCCC, which will then be finalised on behalf of Central Council and decided upon at a Special Congress to be held on 30 September.

"There are proposals there, and most of the delegates said there was huge merit there," GAA president Aogán Ó Fhearghaíl said of this weekend's meeting of Central Council.

"They liked most of what's there, but they wanted the opportunity to tweak, and that word was used by a number of delegates.

"They'd like to tweak some of the proposals and we've given them that opportunity. The counties now have a month to come back to us in Croke Park with proposals for little amendments to it."

Asked why the proposals could not wait for next year's Annual Congress, Ó Fhearghaíl said a desire to bring in the new hurling structure alongside the already approved changes to the football championship drove the decision to debate the issues sooner.

He told RTÉ Sport: "The thinking behind a Special Congress is that we are having a reformed football championship coming into play next year, from 2018, and it was felt that it would be much better that if we were going to have a reform of hurling that it would coincide with the football reform.

"We will have a three-year period beginning in 2018, where we would have a reformed football and hurling championship."