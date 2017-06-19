Former Westmeath All Star Dessie Dolan believes that Donegal have everything to lose when they take on Longford in the Round 2A football qualifier.

Rory Gallagher's charges must pick themselves up from Sunday's chastening defeat at the hands of Tyrone to take on Longford.

Dolan does not believe that will be an easy match for the Ulster side and warned that they’ll have to improve considerably if they are to progress.

"I was in Clones yesterday and Rory Gallagher will be waking up this morning shocked," he told RTÉ Sport.

"He was hoping to be in seven consecutive Ulster finals and the reality was that the youngsters didn’t perform in the Championship.

"Going to play Longford, who defeated Monaghan and Down in the qualifiers last year, is going to be an extremely difficult game for Donegal.

"They [Longford] are probably one of the best teams in the qualifiers, their record is outstanding."

Dolan also cast his eye over the other fixture the draw threw up, including Clare’s trip to face Laois in a repeat of last year's game at the same stage of the championship, which was won by the Banner County.

"Laois and Clare is an interesting one, it’s something that I supposes is a novel fixture and I would expect Clare to win that with their experience from last year.

"Another game that I think is very interesting is the Mayo and Derry game and there’s a lot of pressure on Stephen Rochford.

"There’s a lot of pressure too on the Mayo team – can they go through the qualifiers? I think that’ll be a very interesting game."

The only game that Dolan does expect to be straight-forward is Meath against Sligo, with Meath tipped to bounce back from a disappointing display against Kildare.

"I was Tullamore on Saturday night to have a look at Meath. I expected that to be 50-50 game and while I was extremely impressed by Kildare, I thought Meath were going to be a lot better.

"Meath scored 27 points against Louth and last Saturday night five of their six forwards were taken off.

"They were disappointing but I think this is a good chance for Meath to get back and have a good run in the qualifiers."

Round 2A football qualifier draw:

Meath v Sligo~

Laois v Clare

Mayo v Derry

Donegal v Longford