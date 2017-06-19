Mayo and Donegal will be given the opportunity to reboot their All-Ireland ambitions in front of their home fans following the draw for Round 2A of the qualifiers.

Beaten Connacht semi-finalists Mayo will look to bounce back from last weekend's defeat by Galway against Derry, who had a comfortable round 1 win over Waterford, while Rory Gallagher's charges must pick themselves up from Sunday's convincing defeat at the hands of Tyrone to welcome Longford to Tir Chonaill.

The other ties see Meath given home advantage for their meeting with Sligo, while Clare host Laois in Ennis in a repeat of last year's game at the same stage of the championship, which was won by the Banner County.

The ties will played over the weekend of 1/2 July, with full details of the fixtures to be revealed in due course.

Round 2A football qualifier draw:

Meath v Sligo

Laois v Clare

Mayo v Derry

Donegal v Longford