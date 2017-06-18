Cork boss Kieran Kingston believes his side "didn't get the credit" their win over Tipperary warranted and was delighted when they took the scalp of another Munster giant with victory over Waterford in Thurles.

The Leesiders ran out 0-23 to 1-15 victors at a sunbaked Semple Stadium to book a Munster final date with Clare on 9 July and Kingston was pleased to see his charges back up that memorable triumph over the All-Ireland champions.

"There was a lot written about this team during the league, and justifiably so, in terms of our consistency game to game and that's something we've been working hard on," Kingston said.

"On the back of the Tipperary game, to be honest I think the team didn't get the credit in some quarters that it deserved for the display against what is an outstanding Tipperary team.

"I'm delighted they put in that performance today."

Tomas Mulcahy is delighted by the style of hurling a resurgent Cork are playing #GAA pic.twitter.com/BCTMa1UL2L — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 18, 2017

Cork's relentless approach meant that even the sending off of corner-back Conor Spillane for a second booking in the last 10 minutes could not give Waterford a route back into the game.

"That sums it up, we have to at least match any team's work-rate or else you don't have a chance at this level," Kingston told RTÉ Sport.

"Our fitness today, we did it for the entire game and in this heat I think that was important, in particular when we went down to 14 men. We had to chase everything and the lads responded hugely to that."

With the teams that contested the last two provincial finals both now in their rear-view mirror, Cork will likely go into the Munster decider against the Banner men as favourites, but Kingston is committed to keeping Rebel feet firmly on the ground over the next three weeks.

"We don't get too carried away," he said. "Our job as management is to prepare the team and we try and keep the outside out all the time. We have to concentrate on ourselves.

"It's one more game, it's a Munster final and that's it. We've won nothing, there's no medals handed out today.

"Parts of our game wouldn't be good enough for the next day, we know that."

Ken McGrath says there will be some soul-searching in Waterford after a "leaderless" and "rudderless" display. pic.twitter.com/U9AUb8MM9q — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 18, 2017

Waterford manager Derek McGrath said his side were "beaten by a better team".

"We were outfought and lucky to be in at at half-time to be honest, after conceding three goal chances.

"We tried to regroup and refocus but I think Cork were full value for it. They were very good and they'll take a bit of beating."

The Deise now find themselves in a highly competitive qualifier draw, which will be made on June 26, that also features both of last year's All-Ireland finalists, Tipperary and Kilkenny.

"It is what it is," said McGrath. "There's nothing between any of the teams.

"The problem is you're trying to go from a deflated situation where you've focused all your energies on a game today.

"But we'll let deflation go away and try to focus on the qualifiers. We've no choice."