The pots for tomorrow's All-Ireland Football Championship round 2A qualifiers draw have been confirmed following Donegal's defeat to Tyrone this afternoon.

Rory Gallagher's side join fellow defeated provincial semi-finalists Clare, Meath and Mayo in one pot, where they will be drawn against Derry, Laois, Longford or Sligo.

The draw will be live on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland at 8.35am, the RTÉ News Now channel and in a live blog on RTE.ie

A separate draw will be made for home advantage and where two teams have met previously in this year’s provincial championship, the winner of the provincial game shall have home advantage.

This means Mayo will host Sligo if the sides are drawn together.

Confirmation of home venues, times and all dates for the fixtures will be confirmed later on Monday afternoon.