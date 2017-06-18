Colin Kelly has left his position as manager of the Louth footballers following their qualifier defeat by Longford on Saturday, according to several reports today.

Despite winning back-to-back promotions over the past two league seasons, the Wee County have struggled to make inroads in the championship in Kelly's three years in charge, with the 2-15 to 1-10 loss to Longford following a heavy defeat by neighbours Meath in Leinster.

In the wake of that game against the Royals, a downhearted Kelly questioned Louth's future prospects, saying: "There's only so many times you can come here and look to next year, next year.

"Sometimes we have to question ourselves. I have to question myself as a manager and players have to have a good look at themselves.

"Why does this happen? Maybe it all leads to asking are we good enough?"

And it appears that Kelly has taken the decision that the answer to those questions is for Louth to have a new voice in charge next season.