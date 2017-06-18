Offaly legend Brian Whelahan admits that the county are now at a stage where "even competing with the top teams is very tough".

The Birr man starred when the Faithful County won All-Ireland titles in 1994 and 1998.

But the decline has been steep since those heady days and with Galway installed as Liam MacCarthy favourites, Whelahan, who will be inducted into the Leinster GAA Hall of Fame before today’s semi-final against the Tribesmen (2pm), concedes that Offaly are up against it.

"There is no doubting the situation where Offaly find themselves," he told the Irish Independent.

"We have fallen away from the top couple of tiers of hurling, and we find ourselves in a situation whereby even competing with the top teams now is very tough.

"I don't think anyone in '94 would have envisaged us going back as far as we have.

"After '94, we didn't play Galway in Championship again until 2010 - that's 16 years. And in those years, there mightn't have been a whole lot between the two counties.

"But yeah, the last few meetings have gone to Galway, and the most recent ones have gone quite considerably to Galway.

"To be fair, the lads are working very hard. People in Offaly are just hopeful we can put up a performance and be competitive, and stay in the game for as long as we can."

Named on the Hurling Team of the Millennium, Whelahan, currently coaching Nenagh-Éire Òg in Tipperary, admits he was glad to get the unexpected call about the Hall of Fame award.

"It was a surprise. I was delighted, of course," he said.

"When your time is finished hurling, it's finished, and when something like this comes along, it's nice to get it.

"For some people, particularly young kids who'll be at the game who weren't around to see Offaly when we were competitive and at the top tier, it's maybe nice to be reminded we were a force for the best part of 25 years."

Galway: C Callanan; A Touhy, D Burke, J Hanbury; P Mannion, G McInerney, A Harte; J Coen, D Burke (capt); J Flynn, J Canning, N Burke; C Whelan, C Mannion, C Cooney

Offaly: James Dempsey; Ben Conneely, Dermo Shortt, Enda Grogan; Sean Ryan, Sean Gardiner, David King; Paddy Murphy, Shane Kinsella; Padraic Guinan, Joe Bergin, Emmett Nolan; Sean Cleary, Shane Dooley, Oisin Kelly.

