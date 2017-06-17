Pairc Ui Chaoimh will host this July's All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals, Central Council has confirmed.

The revamped stadium won't host the Munster football and hurling deciders as originally planned, with the finishing touches being put on the extensive overhaul.

Cork and Kerry will meet in the Munster SFC final on 2 July, while the hurling final between Clare and the winner of Waterford and the Rebels, who clash tomorrow, was due to be played in the new stadium on 9 July.

The All-Ireland quarters were slated to be played in Thurles, but the new 45,000 capacity stadium will make its debut in four weeks' time, as the big reopening finally lands on 23 July.