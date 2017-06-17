Twelve unanswered points in the second-half saw Sligo over the line against 14-man Antrim and into Round 2A of the football qualifiers as the Yeats men claimed a 0-22 to 3-7 win at Markevicz Park.

Stephen Coen kicked all eight of his points after the break for Sligo, who finally shook off a poor first-half and the concession of goals to CJ McGourty and Matthew Fitzpatrick early in the second-half.

Adrian Marren and Pat Haughes also found their shooting boots in the closing stages, but Coen’s eight points were vital to the Sligo win. Antrim had Jack Dowling sent off following a collision with Mark Breheny and in the end the extra man paid dividends.