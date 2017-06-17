Laois’s name will be in the draw for Round 2 of the All Ireland SFC Qualifiers on Monday morning - but only after they survived a late scare against Wicklow in Joule Park in Aughrim on Saturday evening.

Played in glorious sunshine, Laois looked to be home and dry when Donie Kingston goaled in the 60th minute and they stretched nine points clear following points from Damien O’Connor and Colm Begley.

But the home side refused to give in and two late goals - from sub Paddy Byrne and impressive corner-forward Paul Cunningham - reduced the gap to three as the game entered injury time.

Johnny McGee’s side threw everything forward in injury time but Laois were able to hold firm.