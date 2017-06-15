Kate Kelly has announced her decision to call time on her inter-county career, bringing an end to 21 years of unbroken service to the Wexford senior team.

Recognised as one of the greatest players of her generation, the 37-year-old bows out with four All-Ireland senior medals and nine All Star awards.

"It was a tough decision, or course," she said.

"You think you will go on forever. You don’t want it to end. I knew in my heart last year that could be it.

"All good things must come to an end.

"I told the girls on the team at the end of April that I wouldn’t be coming back, so they have known for a while. I was hoping to slip away quietly, but this week people have been asking if I am going to play.

"I’ve had huge support from the players, my club, my family and my husband."

Kelly, who is treasurer of the Women’s Gaelic Players Association, will continue to play with her club St Ibar’s/Shelmaliers.