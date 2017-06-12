Two-time All-Ireland winner Bernard Flynn believes that selection errors cost Mayo in their Connacht semi-final loss to Galway in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

For the second successive year, Mayo will be forced to take their chances through the back-door after Galway held off a late charge from the visitors to register a one-point win.

Speaking on 2FM's Game On, Flynn took issue with the Mayo team selection, citing one prominent multiple All-Star winning absentee.

"I cannot believe that Colm Boyle was dropped. I still cannot believe it today. He's been one of their biggest leaders over the last few years. They went into that match without one of their real spiritual leaders. He's been the backbone of this Mayo team and to see him coming on after 68 minutes having been left on the sideline before that was totally and utterly wrong."

Boyle, who collected All-Stars in 2013, 2014 and 2016, started at right-half back in the victory over Sligo in the first round but was dropped for Donal Vaughan on Sunday.

"It was like dropping the goalie last year (David Clarke in the All-Ireland final replay). It made absolutely no sense and I think it could have cost Mayo the game, along with Higgins being sent off," said Flynn.

Flynn was particularly bemused at the late substitutions in the forward line, which he contends cost Mayo dearly in the closing minutes.

"To see Andy Moran and Kevin McLoughlin on the sideline when those chances were missed at the end. I thought it was footballing suicide."

Flynn believes that Galway still have their vulnerabilities and "did everything they could not to win the game" in the hectic final minutes.

But he believes Kevin Walsh deserves enormous credit for returning the self-belief to Galway football.

"These guys were a basket case. They were shot mentally when he took over the Galway team. He's done a great job in a short space of time but they will need to improve," said Flynn.