The new Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium will not host either of the Munster finals scheduled for July, as originally planned, the Cork County Board has confirmed.

The ground is currently being redeveloped and the board was informed this morning that the scheduled handover date of June 18 would not be met.

Cork and Kerry will meet in the Munster SFC final on July 2, while the hurling final between Clare and the winner of Waterford and Cork was due to be played in the new stadium on July 9.

The new completion date is now July 7 but it will be mid-July before it can host a game.

Cork county chairman Ger Lane said: "Clearly we are disappointed but we want everything to be pristine before the stadium hosts its first major games.

"We want to be certain that all the expectations for this tremendous new facility will be fully met and we are satisfied that this will be the case by mid July."

Munster GAA are yet to confirm the new final venues although Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney is likely to host the football decider as Cork and Kerry have a hosting agreement.

A venue for the hurling final will be decided upon after the second semi-final on June 18, Munster GAA told RTÉ Sport.