Cork football manager Peadar Healy has revealed he has requested the county board put back four club games because they'll disrupt the Rebels' preparation for the Munster SFC final against Kerry in three weeks' time.

Healy's men pulled it out of the fire against Tipperary on Saturday to make the decider, overcoming a dreadful first-half display to eventually edge a 1-10 to 1-09 victory.

The Kingdom's six-point defeat of plucky Clare set up a mouthwatering collision at the redeveloped Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

However Healy fears club fixtures will hurt his team's build-up for the game, and wants them refixed.

"There's four matches going ahead this weekend - one is not ideal preparation with the Munster final in three weeks' time," Healy told RTÉ Sport.

"There are 18 players involved in the club games and we'll be looking to get them games put back.

"We have flagged it with the county board. I sent an email about ten days ago and I'm hoping they'll put them games back. We've got no confirmation yet."