Tipperary manager Liam Kearns believes Evan Comerford's 12-week suspension is 'draconian' and unfairly penalises the county rather than his club, but says the ban will not be contested.

The Kilsheelan-Kilcash goalkeeper received the ban for 'minor physical interference' with referee Paddy Russell after disputing the awarding of a free during his side's Tipperary SFC defeat to JK Brackens.

The 22-year-old, who was an All-Star nominee following Tipp's surprise run to the All-Ireland's semi-finals last year, is set to be out of inter-county action until mid-August and is now believed to be considering playing soccer with a League of Ireland club for the summer.

"We’re accepting it now, that’s where we’re at," Kearns told Tipp Fm.

"My observations on it would be that it’s Evan’s first time being sent off in any game and at any level.

"He’s paid a huge price for it, but when you’re sent off in a club match it should affect the club and the club scene, and not inter-county.

"If he was in with us and got sent off, fair enough. It's draconian what’s happened to him.

"We’ve lost an All-Star nominee goalkeeper, one of the best in the country, for the year now. By the time his club have a serious match again, Evan may very well be back.

"There’s something badly wrong there for me, the authorities badly need to look at the rules again.

"It’s a hammer blow to Tipperary football, it’s hard to take."

Kearns revealed that Tipperary will also be without nine other players for Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-final against Cork.

Midfielder Jack Kennedy (hamstring) has joined Philip Austin, Paddy Codd, Willie Connors, Joe Hennessy, Kevin Fahey, Ian Fahey, Ciaran McDonald and Liam Treacy on the injury list.

Last year's captain Peter Acheson, another All-Star nominee, is living in Dubai.