The GAA has revealed new proposals for the All-Ireland Senior, U-21, and Minor Hurling Championships which will be considered by Central Council next week.

The proposals are on a three-year trial basis from 2018 to 2020 inclusive and would see the Leinster and Munster Championships played off on a round-robin basis.

Should Central Council give the ideas the green light at its meeting on Saturday 17 June, a Special Congress to vote on the measures would be called later in the year.

The senior hurling Championship would consist of the two provincial championships and a third 'provincial qualifier group', with five rounds of four matches in each.

Each team would have two home and two away games, with the top two finishers in the Munster and Leinster groups qualifying for their respective provincial finals.

The winners of the provincial finals would progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals with the defeated provincial finalists qualifying for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The third-placed team in both championship groups would remain in the championship, with a pathway open to them to qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

On a rotating basis, the third-placed team in each province would either progress directly to the All-Ireland quarter-final or play the winner of the provincial qualifier group in a play-off for a place in the last eight.

In 2018 the provincial qualifier group would consist of Laois, Westmeath, Kerry, Antrim, and Carlow, with relegation to and promotion from the Christy Ring Cup.

The teams in the qualifier group are competing to win Liam MacCarthy, but not a provincial title.

In the minor Championship, the provinces remain the same, with Galway taking part in a three-way round-robin with beaten provincial finalists, while in the U21 grade, it is proposed that the Tribesmen and "Ulster teams of sufficient quality" play in Leinster.

You can read the CCC’s proposal in full here.

