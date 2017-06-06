The draw for the first round of All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers has taken place.

The 16 teams that failed to make the provincial semi-final stage, minus New York, went into the bowl for the draw which took place live on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

There are a number of interesting clashes, with Armagh and Fermanagh facing off in an all-UIster meeting while Louth take on Longford in an all-Leinster game.

Carlow have a real chance of progressing further having been drawn with London. Turlough O’Brien’s side have a had a great summer so far, beating Wexford and giving Dublin a rattle in Portlaoise last Saturday.

Times, dates and venues will be confirmed for this qualifier clashes later on Tuesday. The first team drawn out will be given home advantage in most circumstances.

If the two teams met already in their province this year, the winner of that provincial championship game will have home advantage.

Also, if a county did not have a home game in the first round of the qualifier series in 2016 they will have a home tie this time around. If two such counties are drawn together the first team out of the bowl will play at home.

The qualifiers were divided into A and B sections to cut down on the waiting time for some teams eliminated early from their provincial championships.

The ‘A’ side of the draw will be played a week earlier than ‘B’. If a team from the A section make it through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, they will play in the earlier two of the four games on the last weekend in July.

Laois will play the Christy Ring Cup champions, either Antrim or Carlow, on June 24 at a neutral venue in the preliminary round of All-Ireland SHC qualifiers. The Christy Ring Cup final takes place on Saturday at 5pm at Croke Park.

All-Ireland qualifiers Round 1A

(Game to be played weekend June 17/18)

Waterford v Derry

Louth v Longford

Wicklow v Laois

Sligo v Antrim

All-Ireland qualifiers Round 1B

(Game to be played weekend June 24/25)

Westmeath/Offaly v Cavan/Monaghan

Armagh v Fermanagh

Limerick v Wexford

London v Carlow

All-Ireland SHC qualifiers preliminary round

(June 24)

Laois v Antrim/Carlow (Christy Ring Cup winners)

Westmeath go into first round